ONE Bank arranges film show Chironjib Mujib for Employees
ONE Bank recently arranged a film show "Chironjib Mujib", says a press release.
The bank's board's chairman A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan, Directors Shawket Jaman and Anannya Das Gupta, high officials as well as other employees of the bank watched the movie.
"Chironjib Mujib" is based on "The Unfinished Memories" of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation. "Chironjib Mujib" is a portrayal of an unfinished autobiography of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman covering from 1949 to 1952 specially depicting his role during the Language Movement.