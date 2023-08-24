ONE Bank arranges film show Chironjib Mujib for Employees





ONE Bank recently arranged a film show "Chironjib Mujib", says a press release.The bank's board's chairman A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan, Directors Shawket Jaman and Anannya Das Gupta, high officials as well as other employees of the bank watched the movie."Chironjib Mujib" is based on "The Unfinished Memories" of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation. "Chironjib Mujib" is a portrayal of an unfinished autobiography of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman covering from 1949 to 1952 specially depicting his role during the Language Movement.A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan, Chairman of the bank's board of directors expressed his appreciation about the film. He particularly praised the film as it has shed light on some lesser-known facts of Bangabandhu's life. This movie acquaints people of the country with the rare life story of the Father of the Nation, he said.