June lending thru agent banking soared by 70pc to Tk 13,041cr







Since access to finance is one of the key challenges of financial inclusion, lending through agent banking is explicitly beneficial to rural customers in the developing countries, BB in its quarterly report said.



The volume of total loans increased by 11.78 per cent over the previous quarter ended in March. As of June 2023, rural customers received Tk 8,439 crore or 64.71 per cent of the total loans disbursed through agent banking channel.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, deposits through agent banking soared to Tk 33,462 crore in June against Tk 28,085 crore in June 2022 and Tk 20,218 crore in June 2021.



The low lending to deposit ratio indicates that agent banking window is serving banks' purpose more on deposit collection than lending, the BB report said.



The central bank data says, the number of deposit accounts through agent banking was 1.98 crore as of June 2023 including male, female and other deposit accounts 97,68,372, 98,57,507 and 2,26,361 respectively.



It indicates that more female customers are coming forward to opening accounts and getting almost equal access to financial services through agent banking compared to male customers, the BB report said.



The highest number of accounts and the highest amount of balance were in the form of savings. Remittance collection through agents also increased in the reporting month.



At the end of June 2023, the amount of inward remittances through agent banking rose to Tk 1,29,791 crore, which was Tk 1,21,771 crore in March 2023 and Tk 97,048 crore in June 2022. In June, the total number of transactions through agent banking outlets was 1,03,001 and the total amount of transactions was Tk 44,248 crore.



Agent banking is an alternative way to provide banking services to underprivileged population in the rural areas especially who live in remote areas. The Bangladesh Bank introduced agent banking in 2013.



Compared with the traditional banking system, it is a less costly system where customers are able to receive various banking services on a real-time basis from the platform through an agent, the BB in a report said.



At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh. Of them, top five banks registered 75 per cent of the total outlets. The top five banks carried out 94.84 per cent of the total lending through agent banking till June 2023.



