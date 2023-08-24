Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt, businesses joint effort pertinent for market stability: DCCI

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

With a view to implement the vision of the Prime Minister's SMART Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Wednesday organized a Multi stakeholders' roundtable on strengthening business-agency collaboration at DCCI in the city.

 Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam was present at the roundtable as chief guest while Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present as special guest.

 Chairperson of the Bangladesh Competition Commission Pradip Ranjan Chakrobarty and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were present as guests of honour.

DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar chaired the roundtable dialogue.

Md Atiqul Islam said that the government will give us policy support and we will just comply with that.

"Focused market monitoring should be strong. We are proud of our RMG sector now; we have many compliance green factories in the country.

Collaboration among the stakeholders is must," he added.  He said the government should hear the cry of businessmen without harassing them.

He stressed on transparency and ensuring better public service to ensure a corruption free system.
He said that DNCC created an app titled 'Sobar Dhaka' and requested all to download it.

He said that Trade License in the Dhaka North area went online and he requested the businessmen to avail this facility.

"We want to be cashless and soon we will be able to make our markets cash-less. Traffic signals will be run by artificial intelligence (AI) in near future," he added.

Sameer Sattar in his presentation urged for full automation of VAT return and refund process.

He pleaded for rational application of VAT to reduce the cost of doing business.

Regarding quality of products, he said that we need to address the issues of limited harmonization between local and international standards, increase testing facilities, and increase expertise to enforce standards.

To maintain price stability, he highlighted few challenges like interruption of complex customs procedures, multiple intermediaries within the supply chain, production of counterfeit products by unscrupulous businessmen.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that the government is never against businessmen, rather the public sector always tries to facilitate the private sector to grow since the contribution of the private sector to the GDP is the highest.

He requested the business community to be compliant and comply with correct HS codes while importing products.

He also said that due to few unscrupulous businessmen, sometimes products' price goes high. He also stressed on cashless payment system at the retail stage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, India to bolster Customs co-op, boost cross-border trade
IDRA to issue Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines 2023
BB’s net profit increases by 86pc to Tk 10,748cr in FY 23
BGMEA, Iraqi Chambers Federation to promote bilateral trade, investment
USAID, UNDP, BD govt to conserve forests, water in CHT
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investment in tourism
India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft