Govt, businesses joint effort pertinent for market stability: DCCI







Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam was present at the roundtable as chief guest while Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present as special guest.



Chairperson of the Bangladesh Competition Commission Pradip Ranjan Chakrobarty and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were present as guests of honour.

DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar chaired the roundtable dialogue.



Md Atiqul Islam said that the government will give us policy support and we will just comply with that.



"Focused market monitoring should be strong. We are proud of our RMG sector now; we have many compliance green factories in the country.



Collaboration among the stakeholders is must," he added. He said the government should hear the cry of businessmen without harassing them.



He stressed on transparency and ensuring better public service to ensure a corruption free system.

He said that DNCC created an app titled 'Sobar Dhaka' and requested all to download it.



He said that Trade License in the Dhaka North area went online and he requested the businessmen to avail this facility.



"We want to be cashless and soon we will be able to make our markets cash-less. Traffic signals will be run by artificial intelligence (AI) in near future," he added.



Sameer Sattar in his presentation urged for full automation of VAT return and refund process.



He pleaded for rational application of VAT to reduce the cost of doing business.



Regarding quality of products, he said that we need to address the issues of limited harmonization between local and international standards, increase testing facilities, and increase expertise to enforce standards.



To maintain price stability, he highlighted few challenges like interruption of complex customs procedures, multiple intermediaries within the supply chain, production of counterfeit products by unscrupulous businessmen.



Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that the government is never against businessmen, rather the public sector always tries to facilitate the private sector to grow since the contribution of the private sector to the GDP is the highest.



He requested the business community to be compliant and comply with correct HS codes while importing products.



He also said that due to few unscrupulous businessmen, sometimes products' price goes high. He also stressed on cashless payment system at the retail stage.



