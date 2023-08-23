Students from 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet







The protesters gathered at the Mukti O Gonotontro Toron on the campus around 12:45 pm on Tuesday and marched to Nilkhet.



The students said the protests will continue until their demand is met.

Traffic halted from Azimpur to the Science Laboratory intersection because of the protests, causing immense suffering to commuters.



Law enforcers tried to disperse the protesters, who did not leave even during the rain.



"We have been protesting for promotion to the next year by relaxing the CGPA criteria for improvement tests but the authorities did nothing. They continued to promise that our demand would be met.



"Publication of results was also delayed. We have prepared for the next year and completed the in-course and test exams. Many students performed poorly and could not secure the CGPA-2 required for the improvement tests," said Osman Gani, a student of Government Titumir College. �bdnews24.com. Students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have blocked the Nilkhet intersection, demanding that the authorities relax the CGPA criteria to raise the number of subjects for improvement tests in the next academic year to three.The protesters gathered at the Mukti O Gonotontro Toron on the campus around 12:45 pm on Tuesday and marched to Nilkhet.The students said the protests will continue until their demand is met.Traffic halted from Azimpur to the Science Laboratory intersection because of the protests, causing immense suffering to commuters.Law enforcers tried to disperse the protesters, who did not leave even during the rain."We have been protesting for promotion to the next year by relaxing the CGPA criteria for improvement tests but the authorities did nothing. They continued to promise that our demand would be met."Publication of results was also delayed. We have prepared for the next year and completed the in-course and test exams. Many students performed poorly and could not secure the CGPA-2 required for the improvement tests," said Osman Gani, a student of Government Titumir College. �bdnews24.com.