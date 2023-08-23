Video
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:22 AM
GM Quader, Raushan disown press release issued changing JP chief

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

Both the conflicting groups of Jatiya Party (JP) led by Golam Muhammad Quader (GM Quader) and Raushan Ershad have not agreed to take the responsibility of the press release issued on Tuesday declaring Raushan, also chief patron of JP, as its new chairman.

While talking to media about the press release, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu claimed, "It is a fake news. There is no scope to become chairman like this according to our constitution of the party."

Chunnu also gave separate statement and video message on Tuesday citing the matter.

Meanwhile, Raushan Ershad's  political secretary Golam Mosih, also member secretary to the Jatiya Party's central council preparation committee, also claimed, "It's a fabricated news. Somebody sent the statement forging the signature of the opposition leader to the Parliament."

"We don't have any division in the party and Raushan was not made the party's chairman. We have a constitution. In the party's constitution, there's no scope of making one the party's chairman like this way. We are trying to identify the culprits who made the confusion and disrupting the party discipline," Mosih added while talking to this correspondent over phone.

Early in the morning on Tuesday when JP Chairman GM Quader was supposed to meet the BJP leaders in India, a press release of Jatiya Party was sent to different media declaring Raushan as the party's new chief. The release contains the signature of the party's chief patron, Raushan Ershad.

After concluding the three-day visit to India and several meeting with the Indian BJP leaders, its incumbent Chairman GM Quader returned home on Tuesday.

The development was communicated through a press release on two Whatsapp groups where news relating to Jatiya Party is disseminated usually.

According to the press release, Raushan said she took charge of this post as per the advice and decision of the party's senior leaders and to bring pace in the party activities.

Party insiders said four co-chairmen wrote to Raushan last December expressing their lack of confidence in GM Quader and saying he was ineligible to perform the role of chairman.

At the time, Raushan did not sign the letter because she wanted to give Quader more time, the insiders said. But on Tuesday morning, she signed the letter and declared herself the chairman of the party, they said.

According to the press release, the four co-chairmen are Ruhul Amin Hawlader, and lawmakers Kazi Firoz Rashid, Salma Islam and Abu Hossain Babla.

In separate statements, Abu Hossain Babla also rejected the authenticity of the release.

The development comes only three days after she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban.

The party's new council has also been announced, and Raushan will perform her duties as chairman till the next council, according to the press release.

After dissemination of the press release, leaders of GM Quader led Jatiya Party including its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu responded immediately and started sending statement and video messages claiming it as a fake one.

The JP Secretary General said, "No one can become the chairman whenever he/she desires, according to the constitution of the party. No one can be relieved from the party. There are rules and everything should happen as per the rules."

Mentioning that JP is united under the leadership of GM Quader, he further said, "I think few people, who are expelled from the party, might have spread this fake news using the name of Raushan Ershad."

Addressing the leaders and activists of the party and general people, Chunnu said no such incident has happened in JP and there is no scope of it.

Chunnu said, "I talked with those party leaders who are supposed to have signed in. They told me that they didn't take any such decision. There is no question of giving signature in such type of decision."

He said, "Our incumbent chairman is GM Quader. He said it was ridiculous when we heard about it."


