Trump to surrender in Georgia tomorrow to face racketeering charges







Writing on his platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that that day he would be "ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," the Georgia official who brought the year's fourth indictment against the former president.



The judge in the case earlier approved a $200,000 bond for Trump in the racketeering case filed against him in the southern state.

Trump and the 18 other co-defendants in the landmark case have until noon (1600 GMT) on Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia to be booked.



In his post Trump said Willis is acting "in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is about election interference."



This is Trump' way of saying all the charges against him are contrived to block his bid for another term in the White House as he leads the field of Republican hopefuls by a mile.



Aside from a $200,000 bond for the Republican billionaire, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee imposed several conditions in an agreement approved by prosecutors and Trump attorneys.



"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," McAfee said in a three-page court filing. �AFP



ATLANTA, Aug 22: Donald Trump said he will turn himself in on Thursday in Georgia to face racketeering and other charges stemming from his bid to overturn the 2020 election.Writing on his platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that that day he would be "ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," the Georgia official who brought the year's fourth indictment against the former president.The judge in the case earlier approved a $200,000 bond for Trump in the racketeering case filed against him in the southern state.Trump and the 18 other co-defendants in the landmark case have until noon (1600 GMT) on Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia to be booked.In his post Trump said Willis is acting "in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is about election interference."This is Trump' way of saying all the charges against him are contrived to block his bid for another term in the White House as he leads the field of Republican hopefuls by a mile.Aside from a $200,000 bond for the Republican billionaire, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee imposed several conditions in an agreement approved by prosecutors and Trump attorneys."The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," McAfee said in a three-page court filing. �AFP