ATCO protests BNP's boycott of Somoy, 71 TV

Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), an organization of private television owners, on Tuesday expressed concern and protest over the announcement of BNP of boycotting 'Somoy TV' and '71 TV'.ATCO President Anjan Chowdhury informed it through a press release on Tuesday.According to the release, BNP has recently announced the boycott of Somoy TV and 71 TV with an official statement. The ATCO feels that such announcements are a threat to media freedom.So ATCO is protesting the announcement of BNP with deep concern in this regard. ATCO also calls on all political parties to refrain from such actions in the future, added the press release.