Hasina-Modi courtesy meet in SA, talks in Delhi, says Indian official

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Diplomatic Correspondent

The official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will have a broader bilateral meeting in New Delhi at the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10.

"Though there is a possibility of a courtesy meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa this week. �if the meeting happens, this is not the venue to discuss bilateral relations with Bangladesh," said Arindam Bagchi.
 
He was replying question when a reporter wanted to know whether there would be any meeting on the sidelines between Modi and Hasina in Johannesburg.
 
At the same briefing, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said there are going to be a large number of leaders present there.

"We also understand that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh may also be there.      

That's what we have been informed by the host country. But the schedule of the Prime Minister's (Modi) bilateral meetings on the sidelines of BRICS is still evolving," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh sought a courtesy meeting with PM Modi in Johannesburg as both the prime ministers are likely to have a broader bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 in September in New Delhi.

"Time is very limited in Johannesburg. And the governments confirm things at the last minute," said the Foreign Minister.
 
The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.


