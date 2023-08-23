Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 8 dead, 2,168 more cases in a day

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dengue: 8 dead, 2,168 more cases in a day

Dengue: 8 dead, 2,168 more cases in a day

The government has recorded 2,168 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 104,359, a day after breaking previous annual records.

The death toll in the deadliest year for dengue rose by eight to 493 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

The hospitals outside Dhaka registered more cases and deaths in this period than those in the capital - a sign indicating the vast spread of the mosquito-borne disease this year.

The number of patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 842 and it was 1,326 outside the capital.

The city saw three deaths and the toll was five in other districts.

On Tuesday morning, 7,829 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,259 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,570 were in the capital.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students from 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet
GM Quader, Raushan disown press release issued changing JP chief
Fear of mosquito bites drives Kamal crazy
Trump to surrender in Georgia tomorrow to face racketeering charges
Greece discovers 18 charred bodies as wildfires spread
ATCO protests BNP's boycott of Somoy, 71 TV
Hasina-Modi courtesy meet in SA, talks in Delhi, says Indian official
Dengue: 8 dead, 2,168 more cases in a day


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft