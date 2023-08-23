

Dengue: 8 dead, 2,168 more cases in a day



The death toll in the deadliest year for dengue rose by eight to 493 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.



The hospitals outside Dhaka registered more cases and deaths in this period than those in the capital - a sign indicating the vast spread of the mosquito-borne disease this year.

The number of patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 842 and it was 1,326 outside the capital.



The city saw three deaths and the toll was five in other districts.



On Tuesday morning, 7,829 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,259 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,570 were in the capital.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com



