BD-US defence dialogue kicks off in Dhaka today





At the two-day dialogue the two sides will discuss cooperation on a myriad of defense topics and the two countries' shared Indo-Pacific vision.



"The United States and Bangladesh share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure. In pursuit of these mutual objectives, the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and Indo-Pacific Command will meet on August 23 and 24 to conduct the bilateral defense dialogue in Dhaka," US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller told media on Tuesday.





The bilateral defense dialogue between Bangladesh and US started with a joint declaration in 2012. Since then, every year, the dialogue takes place alternately in Bangladesh and the USA. The 9th defense dialogue was held on 17-18 May 2022 at Honolulu, Hawaii.



The purpose of the dialogue is to facilitate a broad discussion on bilateral defense and military cooperation as a complement to the strategic dialogue.



"They will discuss military education, defense articles, and upcoming military exercises, including next year's disaster response exercise and exchange," said the spokesperson.



This dialogue, he said, is part of a comprehensive relationship between two countries' defense establishments, which features cooperation on a myriad of defense topics.



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said the United States was ready to provide Bangladesh with more advanced capabilities through Foreign Military Sales when the time is right.



"A mutually concluded General Security of Military Information Agreement - known as a GSOMIA - is foundational to making that happen," he said.



Over the years, the two countries have enjoyed "cordial diplomatic relations" and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including: border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defense trade, and defense institution building.



The United States engages Bangladesh through several bilateral and multilateral fora, including the U.S.-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue, the U.S.-Bangladesh Security Dialogue, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.



The two governments continue to work together to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region. This dialogue will feature senior officers and civilians from the U.S. and Bangladeshi militaries.



