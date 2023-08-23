Patients up 8 folds in 3 months due to lack of dengue control plan







In June, 5,956 people were infected while 34 people died. In July, 43,854 people were infected and 204 people died. And as of August 21, the number of infected people has increased to 50,359 while 234 people died, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



It also said that 281 people died due to dengue in the country in 2022. Before this, 179 people died in 2019. Apart from this, 7 people died in 2020 and 105 people died in 2021. In this year, the records of all previous years have broken and a new record was created in Bangladesh.

The deterioration of dengue situation within three months has raised questions about the government's planning and actions to combat with the mosquito-borne viral disease.



Patients and experts claimed that due to lack of coordination, number of patients increased by eight times in three months and so many deaths have been recorded. They see deficiencies in the government's plan to control dengue due to lack of coordination and adequate research.



Such comments were found after visiting some hospitals on Monday and talking to the concerned people.

In the virtual briefing organized by the DGHS on Sunday, Director Dr Shahadat Hossain said dengue has probably reached its peak of infection in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. If we observe for a few days, the matter will become clear.



A businessman Hamidur Rahman of Rampura, also husband of a dengue patient admitted at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Daily Observer that earlier his two sons had contracted dengue. After they recovered, his wife developed fever. The first test did not identify dengue. After testing again on Saturday, dengue was diagnosed.



He, expressing anger, said that the fogger machine sprayed anti mosquito chemical on the roads in their area, but not in the lanes and by-lanes.



Dengue patients at Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that they are worried about mosquitoes. Because it is not clear which one is Aedes mosquito. They always put on mosquito nets, spray rooms and always remember not to let water accumulate anywhere in the house.



Experts say that the dengue season in Bangladesh is from May to September. But in recent years dengue has become a problem all year-round. Type of dengue fever has changed now. Though suffering fever, many people do not understand that they have dengue.



The test results are negative while they examine. In the situation, the health department and administration need to research these issues. But they do not understand what the government is doing.



However, various government agencies, including the two city corporations of Dhaka, are talking about taking various steps to control dengue, such as using spraying medicines and increasing awareness. But questions have been raised about their effectiveness as well as many criticisms of the introduction and distribution of mosquito repellents.



Meanwhile, the DGHS is unable to give any idea about the reason for the spread of dengue fever. The question is whether there is any research by the concerned parties including the health department to overcome such a situation?



Blaming climate change, many experts said the survival characteristics of this virus may have changed with climate change.



They also said that dengue has been going on for years. But the spread of dengue has increased due to the absence of any rational approach and research by the government.



Dhaka Medical College virology department head Prof Sultana Shahana Banu told The Daily Observer that dengue symptoms have also changed this time. Many patients are diagnosed with dengue but have no symptoms like fever, pain or vomiting. There are many changes in the nature of dengue vector as Aedes mosquito is now breeding even in dirty water, biting people round the clock as well as other seasons.



She said about the reason for this is that with climate change, any virus or any living organism changes its characteristics to survive. So, when dengue test is done negative result comes. But later it is seen that suddenly the physical condition of the patient deteriorates.



The viral genome has four to five serotypes. But now it is not possible to tell which one it is. Mentioning that these should be known by genome sequence examination, she said that she thinks due to climate change, the genome sequence and serotypes have also changed. That's why it won't respond now in the test system like before. So, dengue test come negative. That is why the examination system must be re-calibrated.



Apart from public awareness, there is a need for a lot of research. But we don't have enough funds for these, she said.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research director Tahmina Shirin said that they were serotyping dengue to find the dominating variant of the four dengue serotypes. They found Den-2 and Den-3 serotypes of dengue were dominating in the country.



Jahangirnagar University Zoology Deptartment Professor of Entomologist Kabirul Bashar told this correspondent that there is no deficiency in the government's initiative to control dengue, but there is a lot of deficiency in planning. Because the Aedes mosquito is not a matter of immediate elimination, rather the authorities must have to work round the year to fight against the Aedes.



It is important to ensure four things to prevent dengue. Keeping the environment clean, biological control of mosquitoes, application of insecticides and involving citizens to prevent dengue, he said.



Of the four that must be confirmed, three of them cannot be done quickly. If we look at the calculation, everything has been done by giving and changing the mosquito repellent. But he thinks that is not being done properly, said Kabirul.



While talk about the lacking of the government in dengue issue, public health experts and former director (Disease Control) of DGHS Professor Benazir Ahmed said that dengue is an epidemic now. It was not acknowledged. The government overlooked it. If big initiatives had been taken to admit it, then it would not have come to this situation.



Entomologists and laboratories are needed in city corporations and municipalities to control Aedes mosquitoes which have not across the country. Experiments or research on the mutation of the type of Aedes mosquito or dengue virus are needed. But that is not happening, he said.



The quality of insecticides used to kill mosquitoes has always been in question. The methods used to control mosquitoes in the country have not been scientifically proven to be effective, he also said.



Benazir said that dengue control now requires technically sound decisions. Expert advice should be given importance. If decisions are not implemented, those responsible should be held accountable. If not, there is a danger that the situation will deteriorate further and the crisis will be prolonged.



Executive Director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) and Urbanist Professor Dr Adil Mohammad Khan said that controlling the Aedes mosquito requires a multi-dimensional effort. Entomologists are required to know the life cycle, types and measures to be taken accordingly. It is necessary to take the advice of plant experts, geologists.



It is also important to have one to check the quality of the Aedes mosquito repellent. Without these, working in isolation will not bring any solution in the long run. Rather, dengue will increase, he added.



Adil also said for the past few years, we have seen that the city corporations were up to spraying medicine to control dengue most of the time. But with this, participation at the community level starting from urban planning, waste management, water drainage is essential. But the inconsistencies need to be removed.



DGHS Line Director (Non-Communicable Disease Control) Dr Mohammad Robed Amin told this correspondent that impact of dengue increased compared to other times due to climate change, extreme heat and untimely rains. The department is providing all kinds of assistance in serving the patients.



They can provide health care, but killing mosquitoes is not their job. Another authority has to look into it. Apart from this, they are recommending what kind of measures should be taken to kill mosquitoes by looking at various syndromes, he said.



Amin said the co-ordination is very important here. If this is done, dengue can be brought under control.



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) answered the phone when contacted. However, according to various sources, the DNCC is investigating the purchase of pesticides from Singapore.



Meanwhile, rejecting all allegations about them, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir said that their pesticides are working very well. As their operations are going well, the number of dengue patients in the DSCC a month ago has come down to half.



We are working consistently. Apart from making people aware, various activities are going on, he said.



