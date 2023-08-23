Video
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:21 AM
Home Front Page

Russian FM Lavrov due on Sept 7

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is likely to visit Bangladesh on September 7 to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

"He will arrive here on September 7 on the way of his visit to India on September 9. However, Russian Foreign Minister will meet with the Premier on September 8, he will also sit with the Foreign Ministry on the same day," the Foreign Minister said.

During the 1971 War of Independence, Russia, then Soviet Union, helped Bangladesh, however, this will be the first visit of any Russian Foreign Minister to Bangladesh after independence.

The Russian Minister was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on November 23, 2022 to attend the 22nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting, prior the meeting, Lavrov called his counterpart Dr Ak Abdul Momen and expressed his regret for not being able to come to Dhaka due to "schedule complications". But he promises that he will make the visit soon.

"Loan payment issue of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, geo-political issue and regional issue will dominate the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

However, Washington prevented Dhaka from paying back a part of the loan taken from Moscow for the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. The government later decided to pay it via Beijing using Yuan and again received Washington's objection.

Russia's state-owned atomic company Rosatom is helping in the construction of the $12.65 billion project, 90 per cent of which is financed through a Russian loan repayable within 28 years, with a 10-year grace period. However, the plant is set to be commissioning by June 2024.

Prime Minister Hasina's visit to Moscow in 2013 was first by a head of government after 1972 when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Russia.

After that the relations got momentum. Both sides now have agreements for cooperation in defence, trade and energy sectors.

Lavrov is representing President Vladimir Putin in different summits including G20 due to an arrest warrant issued against the latter by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.


