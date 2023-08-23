Video
Lack of monitoring hikes onion prices

Increase in imports to change situation

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent



Due to lack of monitoring of wholesale and retail markets across the country, onion price has been increasing since India imposed 40 per cent duty on export of the edible bulb.

Within four days since India imposed the export duty, onion price skyrocketed to Tk90 or  Tk100 per kg from Tk40 to Tk45 at retailers' level, though  imported Indian onion started entering the country on Tuesday through the land ports of Hilly in Dinajpur and Benapole in Jashore.

Though the imported Indian onion on Tuesday sold at Tk40 to Tk50 per kg at wholesale outlets its impact was not felt at retail outlets.

According to Hilly Port authorities, more than 1,500  tonnes of onion was imported in last three days.  Onion import is increasing every day. "If the trend is continues, price would come down soon," Hilly Port's Public Relation Officer Sohrab Hossain said.

A section of wholesale and almost all retailers are taking advantage of increasing import price and sold it at higher price. But, there was no monitoring by  the authorities concerned.

Due to lack of monitoring, the traders are charging prices a sweet will causing sufferings to the people.

Last week, even on Saturday onion was sold at Tk40 to Tk 45 by retailers in the capital before India  imposed export duty.

As soon as wholesale traders and importers learned about the Indian government's decision, they  stopped supplying onion in the market to earn extra  profit by creating artificial crisis and causing sufferings to people. As onion supply fell its price skyrocketed. In only three days, onion price reached  sky high, according to the consumers.

Speaking to reporters at his office, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque admitted that market monitoring was weak and blamed 'open market economy' for the price hike.

He assured that the importers would now be allowed to import onion from any country in the world to bring down its price.

"We cannot control the market strictly due to the open market economy. Same time, it's not a dictatorial but a democratic government. That's why it's hard for us to control the market. But, we also have some deficiency in the monitoring system.

 Now, we have try to control the price by ensuring increased supply of onion by importing from other countries," Razzaque added.

During visits to kitchen markets at Rampura, Malibagh and Segunbagicha on Tuesday, it was found that best quality onion cost  Tk90 to Tk100 per kg while the normal quality --Tk80 to Tk90.

Yunus Hossain, a retailer at Segunbagicha, said that the high price of onion would continue until its supply was increased. Not only the retail price, but also onion price at wholesale outlets was unusually  high. He said, retailers had to pay between Tk 48  to Tk65 per kg of onion at the Shyambazar wholesale market.

Abdul Majed, an onion importer, told this correspondent that normally per kg onion is sold at Tk30 to Tk35 in the Indian market. After imposing the export duty, onion was being sold at Tk45 to Tk50 per kg. With carrying cost of Tk8 per kg, its  cost now goes up to between Tk 53 and Tk58. As a result, importers have to sell onion at Tk60 to Tk65 per kg. He said importers have no other choice.

Our correspondents from Hilly and Benapole land ports reported that onion imports at new price began on Tuesday. As a result, onion was sold at lower price on Tuesday compared to two days earlier.

The  Indor and Nasik variety of onion were sold at Tk40 to Tk45 on Tuesday at the two ports while those were sold at Tk55 to Tk60 per kg during on last two days.


