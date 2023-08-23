Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Develop 2nd generation of land service digitization: Land Minister

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to develop second generation of land service digitization applications and platform to make the service more convenient.

The minister gave the directive while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of land service digitization projects in the ministry meeting room at the Secretariat.

He said that the digitalization of land services need a continuous  growth, mirroring the trajectory of any digital undertaking. Failing to propel the ongoing progress of land service technology would result in falling behind the rapidly developing global digital landscape, which could disrupt service quality and jeopardize digital security system.

He called for strategic integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into this domain, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize the system's growth. The regulatory frameworks and policies are undergoing systematic reform.

Simultaneously, proactive measures are underway to amend pertinent laws and introduce new legislation tailored to this domain, according to a ministry press release. Saifuzzaman said that the ministry was working to   replace  manual service delivery with digital service.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Domain Specialist of Land Management Automation Project Abul Kalam Azad, also former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Chief Technical Expert of the National Land Zoning Project Dilawar Bakht, a former Senior Secretary, and concerned officials of the ministry, project directors of various digitization projects, and officials of Land Service Digitization Vendor Company were also present in the meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Develop 2nd generation of land service digitization: Land Minister
3 suspects arrested for killing school teacher at Savar
Biman staff Shafiqul taken on 5-day remand
Govt branding innocent people as militants to get attention of West, India: Fakhrul
Police don't make political statements, but perform duties to protect law: IGP
Warrant issued against three Jamaat leaders
AL not friendless at home, abroad : Quader
HC to hear rule on Tarique today


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft