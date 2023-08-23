Develop 2nd generation of land service digitization: Land Minister







The minister gave the directive while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of land service digitization projects in the ministry meeting room at the Secretariat.



He said that the digitalization of land services need a continuous growth, mirroring the trajectory of any digital undertaking. Failing to propel the ongoing progress of land service technology would result in falling behind the rapidly developing global digital landscape, which could disrupt service quality and jeopardize digital security system.

He called for strategic integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into this domain, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize the system's growth. The regulatory frameworks and policies are undergoing systematic reform.



Simultaneously, proactive measures are underway to amend pertinent laws and introduce new legislation tailored to this domain, according to a ministry press release. Saifuzzaman said that the ministry was working to replace manual service delivery with digital service.



