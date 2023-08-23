3 suspects arrested for killing school teacher at Savar





The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three men in connection with the murder of Golam Kibria, a former teacher at Radio Colony Model School and College in Dhaka's Savar.They allegedly killed the school teacher for money, but left a false note calling the victim a homosexual to mislead the police, according to the RAB.Md Emon Khan, 23, Md Sagar, 22, and Md Sadek Gazi, 22, were arrested from Jashore, Jhenaidah and Rangpur respectively on Tuesday, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said.The law enforcers recovered the body of 43-year-old Kibria from his residence in Bhatpara on Sunday. They found a note left by one of the suspects next to Kibria's body, labelling him a homosexual.The suspects also claimed to be 'fighters of Islam' in the note, but the RAB said its purpose was to distract from the true motive."Their aim was to take Kibria's money," Moin said, adding that the law enforcers recovered Tk 521,099 from the arrested persons.