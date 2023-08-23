Video
Home Back Page

8kg Gold Haul

Biman staff Shafiqul taken on 5-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Court Correspondent

Biman official Shafiqul Islam arrested with eight kilogramme of gold worth about Tk 7.80 crore was placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order as Inspector Khorshed Alam of the Airport Police, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced Shafiqur before it with a 10-day remand prayer for questioning.

On the other hand the defence prayed to the court to grant him bail after rejecting the remand plea. The Airport Armed Police Battalion on Sunday night arrested an official of Biman Bangladesh Airlines with 68 gold bars worth around Tk 7.80 crore from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Police said as part of the routine duty, a plain-clothes intelligence team of the APBn was keeping Apron side of the airport under surveillance on Sunday evening. According to allegation, a Biman Bangladesh flight (BG-383) from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia landed at the international airport around 7:00pm. After completing all the activities, the aircraft was moved to Hanger side to park at 9:30pm. After parking, technicians, cleaners and other staff of the aircraft left it. About 10:00pm, Shafiqul suddenly entered the aircraft and came out shortly.


