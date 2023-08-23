Govt branding innocent people as militants to get attention of West, India: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said, "The government is picking up innocent people and branding them as militants to get the attention of the Western world and India."



Two cases have been filed against 600 leaders and activists of BNP in connection with Saturday's clash between BNP and police at Sayestanagar in the district town that left over 150 people injured. Speaking at a press conference at a discussion meeting at the Institution of the Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh he said, "The current regime and Awami League are militants as they are killing and destroying the common people and taking away all their rights by imposing the tag of terrorism and militancy on them. Their main purpose is to show it to the Western world and India." A faction of Jatiya Party (Zafar) arranged the programme marking the 8th death anniversary of its founder Kazi Zafar Ahmed.





"Yes the people of this country are religious; it is neither a sin nor a crime. The government is trying to make political gains by branding people who practice religion as militants," he added. Fakhrul said the current government has strongly established the rule of a one-person and one-party by snatching all rights of people and ruining all the institutions.



He said, "The existence of our nation now depends on whether we can remove the fascism or not."



He said it is encouraging that people are protesting and waking up against the current fascist regime and 22 people have sacrificed their lives on the streets over the one year.



The BNP leader said that the democratic forces must suppress the fascists to establish democracy and a democratic state system. He alleged that the government picked up six Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders from a house and showed them arrested with three arms after 48 hours. Fakhrul also slammed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her Monday's remarks against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and the Zia family. "The Prime Minister who usurped power, called Ziaur Rahman's family a killer. I strongly condemn and protest it."

