Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:20 AM
Home Back Page

Police don't make political statements, but perform duties to protect law: IGP

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff  Correspondent


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said that the police do not make any political statements, but perform duties to protect law and regulations.

The IGP made the comment on Tuesday after visiting Habiganj Police Station OC Ajay Chandra Dev at National Eye Science Institute and Hospital in the capital.
Ahead of the next general elections, top officials of law enforcement agencies are making different political statements. BNP leaders made allegations over their statements.

Responding over the issue, IGP said, "I didn't find any statement given by the law enforcement agencies political. I perform duties according to law and regulations. it is  my legal responsibility to meet the responsibilities and challenges that will arise in maintaining law and order."

Meanwhile, the mother of an expatriate staying abroad has been arrested on the charge of her Facebook status. When asked whether it is a violation of human rights or not, the police chief said, "I want to clear this matter.


