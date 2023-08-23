Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sabotage Case

Warrant issued against three Jamaat leaders

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court issued warrant of arrest against three Jamaat leaders including Dr Shafik in a sabotage case.
 
The other two are Jamaat's Dhaka city (south) Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul and assistant secretary Delwar Hossain.

The court police said the trio took six weeks bail from the High Court on the condition of surrendering to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. As more than six weeks passed and they did not take any steps to appear in court, the court issued arrest warrant against them.

The case statement is that on  March 10, 2022 at 9:30 in the morning, around 400 to 500 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists gathered in Motijheel Police Station area and created obstruction on the road. As the police tried to control the situation, the Jamaat men attacked them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Develop 2nd generation of land service digitization: Land Minister
3 suspects arrested for killing school teacher at Savar
Biman staff Shafiqul taken on 5-day remand
Govt branding innocent people as militants to get attention of West, India: Fakhrul
Police don't make political statements, but perform duties to protect law: IGP
Warrant issued against three Jamaat leaders
AL not friendless at home, abroad : Quader
HC to hear rule on Tarique today


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft