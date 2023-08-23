Warrant issued against three Jamaat leaders







The other two are Jamaat's Dhaka city (south) Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul and assistant secretary Delwar Hossain.



The court police said the trio took six weeks bail from the High Court on the condition of surrendering to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. As more than six weeks passed and they did not take any steps to appear in court, the court issued arrest warrant against them.

The case statement is that on March 10, 2022 at 9:30 in the morning, around 400 to 500 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists gathered in Motijheel Police Station area and created obstruction on the road. As the police tried to control the situation, the Jamaat men attacked them.



