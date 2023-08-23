AL not friendless at home, abroad : Quader







Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this in a views exchange meeting of the central AL leaders with the leaders and activists of Dhaka two city units and district units adjacent to the city. The meeting was held at Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon in the capital.



Referring to the US visa policy and restrictions, the AL General Secretary told the party's leaders and activists that we are not friendless in the country, not even abroad. So, do not to be upset. Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina does not worry about who gave what (restriction).

Pointing out that BNP is spreading rumours, Obaidul Quader told the leaders and activists not to listen to the rumours.

The AL General Secretary said, "BNP killed about 22,000 Awami League leaders and activists during its regime from 2001-2006 when there was no room for democracy in the country."



"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that we killed 22 of their leaders and activists. Fakhrul Saheb, you (BNP) have killed our 22,000 leaders and activists. You now talk about democracy but where was the democracy during your rule," Quader added.



He said that when the BNP-Jamaat alliance government came to power in 2001, they started torturing on AL leaders and activists.



"Bangladesh is not a land for the friends of Pakistan, communalists and money launderers. Awami League leaders and activists will jointly resist militancy, terrorists and communal forces," Quader hoped.



He also said, "Tarique Rahman left the country giving undertaking that he would never come to politics. So, people of Bangladesh will never accept him as their leader."



The AL General Secretary blasted Fakhrul for his remark that the present government is staging drama, saying "It's BNP which staged a 'Joj Miah drama' after grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004."



About the inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on September 2 next, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the inauguration ceremony will turn into an ocean of masses and he is eagerly waiting to see the joyous moment.

