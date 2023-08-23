Video
Ban On Publication Broadcasting

HC to hear rule on Tarique today

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) will start its hearing on Wednesday on a rule issued regarding banning the publication and broadcasting of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's speech in media, as he is a fugitive convict.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date on Tuesday for holding hearing on the rule.

Advocate Qamrul Islam, Sanzida Khanom and Nasrin Siddiqa Lina moved on behalf of the petition while Additional Attorney General SM Munir and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Baghmar stood for the state.

The High Court on August 13 had ordered to correct the addresses of Tarique Rahman and send its notice regarding the rule on those addresses.

Advocate Nasrin Siddiqa Lina on January 6, 2015, filed the writ, pleading for court's instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media, as he is a fugitive convict.

Following the petition, the HC bench had on January 7 in 2015 issued the interim rule over banning the publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speech in media.

In its rule, the HC bench asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to take necessary steps to prohibit publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speech.

Addressing the information secretary, the writ sought instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen, and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media.


