Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:19 AM
Dohazari-Coxs Bazar Rail

Trial run in Oct

Rail line damaged by flood will be repaired within a week

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 22: The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has already started the repair works of damaged rail of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail under construction route in order to launch the trial run in October.

BR sources said, the repair works of rail line damaged by the unprecedented flood recently will be completed within a week.

 Sources said, the technical team has already identified the damaged portion of the rail line and they hoped that the repair works would be completed within a week.

Bangladesh Railway authority said that the damage of the rail line was very nominal. Sources said, pebbles, concrete and mud have been displaced from the rail line at around 250 metres only at Satkania portion.

"It will take only one week for us to repair," said Project Director Engineer Mafizur Rahman. "Repair works will not hamper the trial run in October," he said.

"The trail run of the train in Dohazari-Cox's Bazar will begin on time," Project Director said.

Besides, three more culverts will be constructed at Satkania portion near Keranihat area.

Moreover, Humayun Kabir, Secretary of the Railway Ministry visited the site on August 18.

The Satkania, Chandanaish and Lohagara Upazilas in Chattogram were submerged in record downpours and flash floods. The rail tracks at Temuhuni in Satkania were damaged as the water washed away soil and pebbles.

The project has been implemented considering the impact of adverse weather.

Meanwhile the Bangladesh Railway East zone has already proposed to the Ministry for a schedule of the train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar line by October.

Bangladesh Railway sources said, the services will run with high-quality coaches for the tourists of Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.

The project includes eight stations along the 100-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.

To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway.  A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.

A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometers east-north of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has been modeled after a beach oyster. The area of the six-storey station building is 1,82,000 square feet. Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building.

At least 46,000 people can travel through the station in a day. A direct railway connection with Cox's Bazar will change fortunes in the beach town as tourists always want to reach their destinations without hazards for their perfect vacation.


