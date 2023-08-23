BCL, AL set to hold biggest gatherings on Sept 1-2







AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday gave this information at the end of the views exchange meeting at Dhaka district AL office of Tejgaon in the capital. The central leaders of the party held this meeting with the leaders of Dhaka city units and neighboring districts adjacent to the city.



Chhatra League will arrange the grand student rally at the historic Suhrawardi Uyan to remember the lives and contributions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilanun Nesa Mujib.

Referring to the solemn observance of the National Mourning Day on August 15 this year, Obaidul Quader said, "We are looking forward to seeing the great ocean in the gathering on September 2. Awami League leaders and activists are ready to fight and prevent communalism and militancy with steel-like strength."



Calling the AL leaders, activists and supporters as revolutionary soldiers he said that the struggle we fought after 75 was a struggle for survival. After 75, the name of the biggest achievement of this country is Sheikh Hasina, the achievement of all development is under her leadership. Two names in the history of this country are our Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina.



