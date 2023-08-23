2 fugitive war crimes accused arrested in Satkhira





The arrestees are Md Abdul Aziz alias Aziz Commander,82, son of late Pute Ghazi and Md Surat Ali Ghazi, 76, son of late Sher Ali Ghazi. Both are the residents of Taranipur village of the upazila.

According to a media release of ATU issued on Tuesday, the elite force conducted a drive and arrested them from Taranipur village of the upazila on Monday.

The accused were involved in killing in Shyamnagar's Vetkhali-Joyakhali Kheyaghat area during the 1971 Liberation War of the country.

