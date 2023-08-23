Tea garden workers in Amtala stage protest demanding Tk 500 daily wage





Central to the protest was a government notification released on August 10, 2023, which outlined minimum wages and benefits for tea garden workers at TK 170

SM Shuvo, the coordinator of the 10-point Bastabayan Sangram Committee of Tea Workers, said that the government notification favored the interests of plantation owners at the expense of the workers.

He demanded the immediate rescission of the existing gazette and the immediate issuance of a new one, stipulating a daily wage of Tk 500.

The committee conveyed that should these demands remain unaddressed, they would resort to intensified agitation, pressuring the government to retract the controversial gazette.

Following the rally, a protest march traversed the main roads of Sylhet Sadar Upazila office. �UNB



SYLHET, Aug 22: A protest rally and demonstration took place on Tuesday in Sylhet's Amtala, demanding the annulment of the published government gazette and asking for setting daily wage for tea garden workers at TK 500.Central to the protest was a government notification released on August 10, 2023, which outlined minimum wages and benefits for tea garden workers at TK 170SM Shuvo, the coordinator of the 10-point Bastabayan Sangram Committee of Tea Workers, said that the government notification favored the interests of plantation owners at the expense of the workers.He demanded the immediate rescission of the existing gazette and the immediate issuance of a new one, stipulating a daily wage of Tk 500.The committee conveyed that should these demands remain unaddressed, they would resort to intensified agitation, pressuring the government to retract the controversial gazette.Sabuj Tanti, convener of the committee, echoed these sentiments in his speech, saying that the government appeared to prioritize the interests of plantation owners over those of the tea workers.Following the rally, a protest march traversed the main roads of Sylhet Sadar Upazila office. �UNB