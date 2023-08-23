BD records 21 new C-19 cases, no deaths





As many as 1,004 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent. Most of the recent cases were in the Dhaka division, with three in Rajshahi and two in Sylhet.

Another 56 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,592.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

bdnews24.com

