BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said it is hard to believe that a party's (BNP) secretary general could tell so hideous, despicable and horrible lies over the August 21 gruesome grenade attacks."The BNP secretary general is the spokesman of the killers of August 21 as Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that it was a drama arranged by Awami League. But it is clear like daylight that they (BNP) carried out the attacks. It is hard to believe for me how a secretary general of party could tell such terrible lies," he said.The minister made the comments while exchanging views with reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at secretariat here.Dr Hasan said the August 21 grenade attacks were carried out at the directives of Tarique Zia and with the knowledge of Khaleda Zia to kill the then opposition leader, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on August 21 in 2004. But, BNP leader Mirza Fakrul has made a shameless statement over the incident yesterday (Monday), he continued.He said, "In fact, we had sought approval to hold the rally at Muktangaon before a few days of the fixed date (August 21).But, at the last moment they gave a verbal approval to hold the rally in front of our office as there is no much scope of throwing grenades at Muktangaon. There are many buildings around our party office and it is easy to throw grenades from those buildings. That is why they gave the approval."The information minister said there was no police security on that day. The then BNP government and Tarique Rahman had ensured the position of militants instead of police force and they had thrown grenades from buildings, he said.In fact, he said, BNP does the politics of killings and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is the secretary general of the party. He has always lied and now it (lying) has increased, the minister added.He said he gave testify for two times as an injured person and special assistant of the then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina."Everything is clear in the witness-evidence and the accused had contested in the case. After contesting everything it became clear as daylight and they were punished in the court. The accused had appealed. The punishment will come into effect after the process is completed and many accused are under arrest," said Dr Hasan.Criticizing another comment of the BNP secretary general, the information minister said they want to carry out sabotage and it has been clear through his speech to foil the elections and obstacle the democratic process. �BSS