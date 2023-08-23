2 college students die in Ctg road mishap





The deceased were identified as Al Imran Efti, 23, son of Yunus Molla of Darogarhat area under Sadar upazila and his friend Nahida Sultana, 21, daughter of Rasel Chowdhury of Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district.

Both of them were students of Chattogram Government City College.

Nur Ullah Ashek, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the accident occurred at around 10:30 pm on Monday as Efti lost control over the steering of the bike and thus, a truck hit his motorcycle from the behind, leaving the duo critically injured. �BSS

