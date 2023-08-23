|
Jugantor journo Habibur no more
Habibur Rahman Khan, a senior reporter at the Daily Jugantor, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon. He was 42.
Family members said he suddenly felt unwell with chest pain around 4pm on Tuesday.
He was rushed to the National Heart Foundation where doctors declared him dead. Habib is survived by a son and a daughter.
He will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard after namaz-e-janaza at Mirpur Shinepukur Housing Jame Masjid, his family members said.
Habibur Rahman started his career as a journalist after completing his bachelor's and master's degrees from Dhaka University. He was a member of the National Press Club, Dhaka Union of Journalists and Dhaka Reporters Unity.