Jugantor journo Habibur no more

Habibur Rahman Khan, a senior reporter at the Daily Jugantor, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon. He was 42.Family members said he suddenly felt unwell with chest pain around 4pm on Tuesday.He was rushed to the National Heart Foundation where doctors declared him dead. Habib is survived by a son and a daughter.He will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard after namaz-e-janaza at Mirpur Shinepukur Housing Jame Masjid, his family members said.Habibur Rahman started his career as a journalist after completing his bachelor's and master's degrees from Dhaka University. He was a member of the National Press Club, Dhaka Union of Journalists and Dhaka Reporters Unity.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Media Cell Convener Zahir Uddin Swapan and Member Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie separately expressed shock over his death. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condoled Habib's wife Farzana Mahmud Soni over phone after hearing the news of his death. �UNB