IU students, teachers demand probe into Nowrin’s death





A group of students and teachers under the banner of Islamic University Debating Society formed a human chain in front of Mrittunjoyee Mujib Mural adjacent to the university's main entrance around 11:30am.

Over 50 students from different departments of the university took part in the human chain to press home their demand.

Addressing the human chain, the speakers said that Nowrin Nusrat was a sensible student of the university who used to take part in different awareness programmes including campaign to prevent suicide.

The speakers urged the university administration and the law enforcement agencies to investigate Nusrat's unusual death and give exemplary punishment to the culprits.



