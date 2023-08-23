Video
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023
City News

IU students, teachers demand probe into Nowrin’s death

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Aug 22: The students of and teachers Islamic University staged a demonstration on the campus in Kushtia on Tuesday demanding proper investigation into 'mysterious death' of the university's debating society president Nowrin Nusrat.
A group of students and teachers under the banner of Islamic University Debating Society formed a human chain in front of Mrittunjoyee Mujib Mural adjacent to the university's main entrance around 11:30am.
Over 50 students from different departments of the university took part in the human chain to press home their demand.
Addressing the human chain, the speakers said that Nowrin Nusrat was a sensible student of the university who used to take part in different awareness programmes including campaign to prevent suicide.
The speakers urged the university administration and the law enforcement agencies to investigate Nusrat's unusual death and give exemplary punishment to the culprits.
Among others, IU progressive alliance Shapla Forum general secretary Professor M Mahbubar Rahman, IUDS adviser Professor Dr Mamunur Rahman, IU English department associate Professor Sazzad Zahid, IUDS moderator and the chairman of Law and Land Management department Shahida Akhtar and IUDS general secretary Nazmus sakib were present in the human chain.    �UNB


