RU expels 3 students on proxy charges in entry test





The university authority took the decision on Tuesday, said a press release signed by Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey, Administrator of Public relation section.

The student whose admission has been cancelled is Ahsan Habib of the Department of Population Science and Human Resource Development.

Meanwhile, the expelled students are Shakoan Siddique Prangon, a second year student of Education and Research Institute, Mahibul Momin (Public Administration) and Raju Ahmed (Management Studies). The release added that the students were found guilty of assisting admission seekers in exchange of money along with adopting unfair means. �BSS

