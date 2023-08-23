Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RU expels 3 students on proxy charges in entry test

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RAJSHAHI, Aug 22: Rajshahi University (RU) authority has cancelled admission of one student on charge of unfair means in admission test and expelled three students on charge of their involvement in proxy in the admission test of 2022-2023 academic sessions.
The university authority took the decision on Tuesday, said a press release signed by Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey, Administrator of Public relation section.
The student whose admission has been cancelled is Ahsan Habib of the Department of Population Science and Human Resource Development.
Meanwhile, the expelled students are Shakoan Siddique Prangon, a second year student of Education and Research Institute, Mahibul Momin (Public Administration) and Raju Ahmed (Management Studies). The release added that the students were found guilty of assisting admission seekers in exchange of money along with adopting unfair means.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 fugitive war crimes accused arrested in Satkhira
Tea garden workers in Amtala stage protest demanding Tk 500 daily wage
BD records 21 new C-19 cases, no deaths
BNP Secretary General is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
2 college students die in Ctg road mishap
Jugantor journo Habibur no more
IU students, teachers demand probe into Nowrin’s death
RU expels 3 students on proxy charges in entry test


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft