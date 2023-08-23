Stop playing mikes loudly







The HSC examination has started and most students usually study in the evening. After 10 pm, most of the family children, elderly, sick, working and health-conscious members fall asleep. And it is at this important time that the microphone is played loudly in the name of various programs, including Gaye holud, Walima, Weddings and other social, cultural, political and religious events. It is harming students' studies and these family members are also suffering from health problems.



According to the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules-2006, loud events cannot be held without the permission of the police. Even if permission is granted, the event can be held for a maximum of five hours, which must be completed by 10pm. Although there is such a provision in the Noise (Control) Rules-2006, in practice this law is not enforced anywhere. All over Bangladesh, including Dhaka, there are various events with loud music playing. As a result, people consider noise pollution caused by loud music as normal. Human tolerance levels are 70 decibels and 120 decibels can cause hearing loss. Moreover, excess noise increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and mental illness. So concerned people should come forward to stop this inhuman and illegal activity. Just as the government needs goodwill in this regard, the role of the print media is significant in making people more aware of this issue.

Mohtasim Ismam

