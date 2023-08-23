Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Why is onion price on the rise?

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

In our retail volatile market, price of an essential commodity has gone up exorbitantly every now and then under the very nose of the concerned authority. This suggests there has been little or no monitoring control system present in the market to regulate the prices of essential products. As a result, price gouging of these products make consumers suffer again and again.

This time it is onion and price of this kitchen spice has already touched nearly Tk 100 a kilogram after India imposed 40 percent export duty on this commodity just a few days ago. This Indian decision should have not resulted in the price increase of onion in Bangladesh market by this time as our traders are still selling what is imported earlier.

Then why is onion being sold at high prices?

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh has pointed the finger at a syndication instantly formed by a group of unscrupulous businessmen. They have raised the price of onion just after the announcement of Indian duty hike and raked in profits of hundreds of crore Taka.

According to market sources, per kg of imported Indian onion was priced at around Tk 38 to 46 a kg and this cost could reach Tk 53 to 65 per kg if it is imported with new duty. But in our local market, it is selling at proportionately very high price.

This inflated onion price has come after a recent hullabaloo in our egg market early this month when price of a dozen of eggs skyrocketed to around Tk 180 from Tk 140 a week earlier.

Whenever price of an essential commodity goes up, our authority has come up with a set of whys and wherefores ranging from supply crunch to international market volatility.  

In the case of onion, our Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque hinted at diversification of sources to procure it from some other countries like China, Turkey, Japan, Iran, and Egypt. But he has not given any reasons for the sudden increase in onion prices before Indian export duty comes into effect.

This is not the first time that India's decisions on onion export has sent our local retail market reeling.  For instance, in 2019, Indian export ban on this product had caused onion price to hit a record of Tk 250 a kilogram.

Although Bangladesh is not a bulk importer of onion from India, any interruption in Indian supply has impacted our market largely.  We only import around 3 lakh tonnes of onion from India against our total demand of nearly 27 lakh tonnes with local production estimated at over 26 lakh tonnes.

Since our intake of onion from India is only a few lakh tonnes, we believe that this volume could be easily supplemented from other sources without relying on Indian supply and in the future our government would be aware of it.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop playing mikes loudly
Why is onion price on the rise?
Canals must be restored to end water-logging in Dhaka
Compensation for road accident victims
Poor quality of TV programmes
Make the best out of BRICS summit
Let blind students write in Braille in exams
India’s missive to US over Bangladesh


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft