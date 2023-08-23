Why is onion price on the rise?







This time it is onion and price of this kitchen spice has already touched nearly Tk 100 a kilogram after India imposed 40 percent export duty on this commodity just a few days ago. This Indian decision should have not resulted in the price increase of onion in Bangladesh market by this time as our traders are still selling what is imported earlier.



Then why is onion being sold at high prices?

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh has pointed the finger at a syndication instantly formed by a group of unscrupulous businessmen. They have raised the price of onion just after the announcement of Indian duty hike and raked in profits of hundreds of crore Taka.



According to market sources, per kg of imported Indian onion was priced at around Tk 38 to 46 a kg and this cost could reach Tk 53 to 65 per kg if it is imported with new duty. But in our local market, it is selling at proportionately very high price.



This inflated onion price has come after a recent hullabaloo in our egg market early this month when price of a dozen of eggs skyrocketed to around Tk 180 from Tk 140 a week earlier.



Whenever price of an essential commodity goes up, our authority has come up with a set of whys and wherefores ranging from supply crunch to international market volatility.



In the case of onion, our Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque hinted at diversification of sources to procure it from some other countries like China, Turkey, Japan, Iran, and Egypt. But he has not given any reasons for the sudden increase in onion prices before Indian export duty comes into effect.



This is not the first time that India's decisions on onion export has sent our local retail market reeling. For instance, in 2019, Indian export ban on this product had caused onion price to hit a record of Tk 250 a kilogram.



Although Bangladesh is not a bulk importer of onion from India, any interruption in Indian supply has impacted our market largely. We only import around 3 lakh tonnes of onion from India against our total demand of nearly 27 lakh tonnes with local production estimated at over 26 lakh tonnes.



Since our intake of onion from India is only a few lakh tonnes, we believe that this volume could be easily supplemented from other sources without relying on Indian supply and in the future our government would be aware of it.



In our retail volatile market, price of an essential commodity has gone up exorbitantly every now and then under the very nose of the concerned authority. This suggests there has been little or no monitoring control system present in the market to regulate the prices of essential products. As a result, price gouging of these products make consumers suffer again and again.This time it is onion and price of this kitchen spice has already touched nearly Tk 100 a kilogram after India imposed 40 percent export duty on this commodity just a few days ago. This Indian decision should have not resulted in the price increase of onion in Bangladesh market by this time as our traders are still selling what is imported earlier.Then why is onion being sold at high prices?The Consumers Association of Bangladesh has pointed the finger at a syndication instantly formed by a group of unscrupulous businessmen. They have raised the price of onion just after the announcement of Indian duty hike and raked in profits of hundreds of crore Taka.According to market sources, per kg of imported Indian onion was priced at around Tk 38 to 46 a kg and this cost could reach Tk 53 to 65 per kg if it is imported with new duty. But in our local market, it is selling at proportionately very high price.This inflated onion price has come after a recent hullabaloo in our egg market early this month when price of a dozen of eggs skyrocketed to around Tk 180 from Tk 140 a week earlier.Whenever price of an essential commodity goes up, our authority has come up with a set of whys and wherefores ranging from supply crunch to international market volatility.In the case of onion, our Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque hinted at diversification of sources to procure it from some other countries like China, Turkey, Japan, Iran, and Egypt. But he has not given any reasons for the sudden increase in onion prices before Indian export duty comes into effect.This is not the first time that India's decisions on onion export has sent our local retail market reeling. For instance, in 2019, Indian export ban on this product had caused onion price to hit a record of Tk 250 a kilogram.Although Bangladesh is not a bulk importer of onion from India, any interruption in Indian supply has impacted our market largely. We only import around 3 lakh tonnes of onion from India against our total demand of nearly 27 lakh tonnes with local production estimated at over 26 lakh tonnes.Since our intake of onion from India is only a few lakh tonnes, we believe that this volume could be easily supplemented from other sources without relying on Indian supply and in the future our government would be aware of it.