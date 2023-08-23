

Why India wants Hasina government to stay



The diplomatic camp claims that the US struck a deal behind closed doors with Afghanistan without taking into account its minorities, women, or children, and that Afghanistan is now paying the price. The whole region's security structure has been completely upended as a result of the decision to remove US forces from Afghanistan. The north-eastern border area of India is currently under peril. At this point in Afghanistan, the Taliban are at their strongest. The Biden administration has proposed a unique visa policy for Bangladesh exclusively, which New Delhi does not deem to be appropriate at all before of Bangladesh's 12th legislative elections. The diplomatic side contends that by enforcing the rules of its own nation and establishing a unique visa policy for Bangladesh, the American government actively meddled in the domestic affairs of Bangladesh. Additionally, South Block believes that if the US continues with this approach and gives Jamaat-e-Islami a "political concession," fundamentalism would soon take over Dhaka. There won't be a liberal environment as there is now. Bangladesh would therefore resemble Afghanistan, which will not be pleasant for India, Bangladesh's friendly neighbour. India and Bangladesh are two next door nations.



Bangladesh has the longest land border with India. New Delhi told the Biden administration that if the Jamaat is exposed, just as India's cross-border terrorism may increase, China's influence in Bangladesh will increase a lot, which neither India nor Washington wants. It is believed that the United States has always tried to portray Jamaat as a political Islamic organization. But if Jamaat is given a chance, Bangladesh will become a hotbed of militancy, thereby increasing killings and smuggling across India's border, making it a poison bed for India.

Bangladesh transit facility with India's north-eastern region, resolution of border problem, electricity import from India, one billion dollar loan by India to Bangladesh, Bhutan-Nepal transit facility with joint support, enclave exchange, issuing visas to 1.5 lakh Bangladeshis in various fields every year are many significant issues. As a result of the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India during the tenure of the Bangladesh Awami League government, many important issues have been resolved by the agreement of the two friendly countries and some issues that are still unresolved, such as the much-discussed Teesta Agreement, are expected to resolve these issues if the Bangladesh Awami League government continues. Besides, new and positive ways will be opened in the sincerity of the two countries. If Sheikh Hasina is re-elected with the support of the people through the 12th National Assembly elections, it is hoped that all the worries will be settled and friendship will be unbroken through beautiful solutions.



Moreover, by expanding the scope of cooperation between the two countries in various fields including border protection, blue-economy, space research, cyber security and economic cooperation, the relationship will be stronger and stronger through the bilateral meeting of the prime ministers of the two friendly countries if the continuity of the Bangladesh Awami League government is maintained.



In this case, India considers the continuation of the current Awami League government in Bangladesh essential for its own interests. As a result of US interference in the internal politics of Bangladesh, the terrorist organization BNP-Jamaat will be able to confuse the situation and come to power in Bangladesh through the back door, which will not be good for both India and Bangladesh. In this situation, the Indian government considers it essential to maintain the continuity of the Bangladesh Awami League government, the pro-liberation force, in order to maintain the long-standing friendly relations with its friendly Bangladesh for its own sake.



Besides, the people of Bangladesh also want to maintain friendly relations with India, a friendly country that cooperated during the liberation war, by maintaining the continuity of the Bangladesh Awami League government, which believes in democracy and the great power of the liberation war. The United States should not interfere in the internal politics of democratic Bangladesh and turn Bangladesh into a second Afghanistan by allowing the pro-Pakistanis to come to power.



