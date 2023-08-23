

We should not let them commit suicide



Then her journey to DU began. She left a record of achievements in all aspects including studies, cultural arena, various organizational activities and adventure. Looking at her things, it seems that the girl will gain a lot of fame one day. I was talking about Retu Karmoker, who recently committed suicide due to poisoning.



It is hard to believe such a decision for a girl as confident and determined as her. In fact, people are very helpless to depression and emotional pain. Still not able to clearly know the reasons behind such a devastating decision to commit suicide. However, looking at the posts on her personal Facebook wall for the past two months, it is clear that she was suffering from extreme loneliness. Desperation was present in her.

Case 2: It was 2019. She was very cute and childlike face girl. At that time, she was a student of intermediate at Rajshahi University School. This girl of calm and sophisticated demeanor always carried a suppressed despondency. Some faded memories of the past always haunted her. Every day again and again she prepared herself with the determination to get ready for starting a new life.



But whenever a connective drive came into her sight, she would fall again. When the day passed and the night fell, the memories of all the pains were buzzing in the head. Only his solitude at night allowed him to think of these. Thus, one day, unable to control herself, late at night when there is no one to hear her cries, when her empty arms is filled with sadness, when she feels alone in the world, she also chooses the path of destructive suicide.

He hanged herself in her bedroom late at night and died. However, she tried to compose herself even the previous afternoon. Said, I have to get a chance in a good institution for my higher study at any cost brother. This girl also shared a short story on Facebook two to three hours before committing suicide. It meant, "When I had nothing, I was used to living without it; But when you have added something to my life, it is impossible for me to live if it is taken away."



There are many such cases of suicide but I shared these two as I had the misfortune (!) to see them from close quarters. Desperation and loneliness are the biggest catalysts in both of the above cases. But what is the cause of this frustration? Why did loneliness suddenly come to life? In fact, nothing happens suddenly. There are many reasons behind this. If we imitate the saying of Madhumita Pandey, a professor of criminology at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK, suicide is also like a long thread. At the end of which there is suicide but at the back there are so many accessories. A perfectly healthy person does not become mentally ill overnight. Here surely someone is responsible or a situation is responsible.



A person's dearest thing in the world is his/her own life. If that person is subjected to injustice or unbearable situation, there is no decision to end his life. Most of these deaths are caused by someone directly or indirectly. Even the responsible himself knows a little that he/she is the cause of one's suffering. But still, s/he doesn't get upset. I would say to whoever is responsible or whoever created this toxic situation, please let them live. Don't let a life of immense potential be lost in a moment. Don't spread grief and pain in a family. Don't be a cause of lamentation for parents with an umpteen hope. Don't make a promise which you can't keep.



At the same time, family and loved ones also have no chance to avoid responsibility. A person does not commit suicide in a day. Rather, s/he behaves abnormally for a few days before committing suicide. S/he suffers from loneliness. The impression of depression can be observed in the work of him/her. Many times, the expression of loneliness or helplessness can be observed in the writing.



At this time, you should stand by your soulmate or kin. A person does not expect only money or food from his/her relatives. Rather, in some cases company is the most precious to him/her. So, we should give time to them, be with them in their difficult times and try to keep the people around us good. Finally, I wish everyone good physical health as well as mental health. May this beautiful world not become poisonous to anyone but become livable for all.



The writer is a Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Barishal Cadet College, Bangladesh



