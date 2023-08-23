

Universal pension scheme stirs much enthusiasm



Pragati pension scheme: Employees in the private sector can participate in this scheme by depositing Tk2,000, Tk3,000, or Tk5,000 in monthly installments. Employees will pay up to half of the installments, while their employers will pay the balance. If a private corporation does not wish to join UPS, its employees may do so independently. If an employee enters the system at the age of 18 and pays Tk2,000 per month for 42 years, he or she will receive Tk68,931 per month at the age of 60. Those who contribute Tk3,000 per month would receive Tk1,03,396 each month, while those who contribute Tk5,000 per month will receive Tk1,72,327 each month.



Surokkha pension scheme: This is available to self-employed and informal sector employees such as farmers, rickshaw pullers, day laborers, blacksmiths, potters, fishermen, and weavers. Those who continue the scheme, after contributing Tk1,000 per month, would receive Tk34,465 as a monthly pension. Furthermore, individuals who contribute Tk2,000 per month can withdraw Tk68,931 every month. People who contribute Tk3,000 and Tk5,000 per month would be able to withdraw Tk1,03,396 and Tk1,72,327 each month.

Samata Pension Scheme: The monthly installment under the system would be Tk1,000, with the user contributing Tk500 per month and the government covering the rest. People living in poverty can take advantage of the chance. If a person enters the system at the age of 18 and pays a Tk500 monthly fee, he or she will receive Tk34,465 every month. Furthermore, those over the age of 50 will be paid Tk1,530 per month in increments of Tk500.

Probashi pension scheme: The government has set monthly installments of Tk5,000, Tk7,500, and Tk10,000 for migrant workers under the plan, and anyone who returns to the nation before the age of 60 can pay the amount in local currency or exchange the scheme. After the arrangement matures, they will receive their pension in local currency. If an 18-year-old migrant worker contributes Tk10,000 per month, he or she can withdraw Tk3,44,655 each month after 60 years till the age of 75. Those who pay Tk5,000 and Tk7,500 in installments over 42 years would receive Tk1,72,327 and Tk2,58,491 per month. If someone contributes Tk5,000 per month for a minimum of ten years, he or she will receive Tk7,651 per month when they reach the age of 60.



On the one hand, this is a great strategy for our country to boost people's standard of living. Moreover, those people who are living below the poverty line even did not think about the pension scheme before. We always acknowledged Government employees who used to get pensions after being retired from their job. Now, this pension scheme will help all of the people who are belonging 18-60 years range. Moreover, government will help some who are considered poor by paying 500 Taka of one thousand taka scheme.



On the other hand, some people who are practicing Muslims are concerned about some underlying factors since interest is prohibited according to Islamic law. Moreover, Some Muslim scholars like Sheikh Ahmadullah who is a prominent scholar used to talk about every topic that arose in our society. He revealed that this pension scheme is undoubtedly effective for all people but the major concerning fact is not to adjust any interest will not be appropriate.



Moreover, amid these developments, there has been a notable surge in attention directed towards the proposed scheme. Since the momentous inauguration, a remarkable phenomenon has unfolded, with an impressive tally of approximately 40,000 individuals wholeheartedly embracing the initiative by registering their support. What's even more heartening is the fact that this outpouring of enthusiasm is mirrored in the immediate action taken by 1000 dedicated individuals who have already made their contributions, thereby setting a promising precedent for the program's future.



Nonetheless, history has repeatedly demonstrated that even the most well-intentioned programs can falter when confronted with the challenges of mismanagement and the insidious grip of corruption. Thus, for the universal pension program to ascend toward its potential, it becomes an indispensable imperative to anchor it within the bedrock of transparency and accountability. Without these fundamental pillars firmly in place, the loftiest of aspirations can find themselves ensnared in the quagmire of past disappointments.



Hence, the journey toward the full realization of this ambitious undertaking demands a meticulous commitment to two cardinal principles: transparency and accountability. Transparency, like the sunlight that penetrates even the darkest corners, should illuminate every facet of the program's operation, leaving no room for ambiguity or suspicion. Furthermore, accountability must be woven into the very fabric of the program, acting as both a safeguard against missteps and a testament to the commitment of its stewards.



It's essential to recognize that the road to success is often riddled with discrepancies and inequalities that can undermine even the most well-designed initiatives. Thus, a resolute dedication to the elimination of such discrepancies stands as another pivotal step. By scrutinizing and rectifying disparities, the program can ensure that its benefits are distributed fairly and that its impact resonates equitably across the diverse tapestry of its beneficiaries.



In summation, the early enthusiasm and contributions to the universal pension program have laid a promising foundation. However, history's cautionary tales necessitate that we adopt a proactive stance in fortifying this endeavor against the pitfalls that have befallen others. By prioritizing transparency, accountability, and the elimination of discrepancies, we can strive to mold this program into a testament of progress, equity, and lasting impact for generations to come.

The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



