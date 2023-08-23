Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man held for raping child in Naogaon

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Countryside Desk

NAOGAON, Aug 22: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man on Monday night reportedly for raping a seven-year-old child in Porsha Upazila of the district on August 12.
The arrested is Hasan Ali, 42, a resident of Mohorpara Village under the upazila.
RAB-5, Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release.
According to the press release, on Saturday afternoon the victim went to take bath in a pond adjacent to her house. At that time, Hasan forcibly violated the child. The child then, informed her family members about the incident.
Being informed, the victim's father lodged a rape case with Porsha Police Station against Hasan Ali on the same day. Since the incident happened, Hasan Ali went hiding from the area.
On Monday night, based on secret information, members of RAB-5 and RAB-14 jointly conducted a raid Madarganj Upazila of Jamalpur District and arrested the man, the press release said.
Later on, he was handed over to the police station, the release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Awareness meet on building construction held at Kamalganj
Man held for raping child in Naogaon
2 siblings electrocuted in Khulna
Nine people found dead in nine districts
5,000 labourers turn jobless at Nakugaon Port
Traditional boat haat vibrant in Pirojpur
Fish fry released in Nikli haor
21 get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft