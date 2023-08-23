Man held for raping child in Naogaon





The arrested is Hasan Ali, 42, a resident of Mohorpara Village under the upazila.

RAB-5, Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, on Saturday afternoon the victim went to take bath in a pond adjacent to her house. At that time, Hasan forcibly violated the child. The child then, informed her family members about the incident.

Being informed, the victim's father lodged a rape case with Porsha Police Station against Hasan Ali on the same day. Since the incident happened, Hasan Ali went hiding from the area.

Later on, he was handed over to the police station, the release added.



NAOGAON, Aug 22: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man on Monday night reportedly for raping a seven-year-old child in Porsha Upazila of the district on August 12.The arrested is Hasan Ali, 42, a resident of Mohorpara Village under the upazila.RAB-5, Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release.According to the press release, on Saturday afternoon the victim went to take bath in a pond adjacent to her house. At that time, Hasan forcibly violated the child. The child then, informed her family members about the incident.Being informed, the victim's father lodged a rape case with Porsha Police Station against Hasan Ali on the same day. Since the incident happened, Hasan Ali went hiding from the area.On Monday night, based on secret information, members of RAB-5 and RAB-14 jointly conducted a raid Madarganj Upazila of Jamalpur District and arrested the man, the press release said.Later on, he was handed over to the police station, the release added.