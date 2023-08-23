2 siblings electrocuted in Khulna





The incident took place at around 11:30pm in Anandanagar Village under the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Mudasser Sheikh, 48, and Iqbal Sheikh, 32, sons of Sarwar Sheikh; both are residents of Anandanagar Village.

According to locals, Iqbal Sheikh tangled with live electric wire when he was visiting one Ali Sheikh's fish enclosure, and then, Mudasser tried to protect Iqbal, for which he was electrocuted. The duo died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Rupsa Police Station Md Shahin said, being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khulna Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

KHULNA, Aug 22: Two brothers were electrocuted in Rupsa Upazila of the district on Monday night.The incident took place at around 11:30pm in Anandanagar Village under the upazila.The deceased were identified as Mudasser Sheikh, 48, and Iqbal Sheikh, 32, sons of Sarwar Sheikh; both are residents of Anandanagar Village.According to locals, Iqbal Sheikh tangled with live electric wire when he was visiting one Ali Sheikh's fish enclosure, and then, Mudasser tried to protect Iqbal, for which he was electrocuted. The duo died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge of Rupsa Police Station Md Shahin said, being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khulna Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.