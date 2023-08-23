Nine people found dead in nine districts





BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of an unidentified person from a pond in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Police said, local people spotted the body in a pond in Shishaura Jalalpur Village at Harashpur Union in the morning and informed police.

On information police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) Rajya Ahmed said, police are trying to find out the identity of the man.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqul, 2, son of Abdul Quader of Dampara Village in Madhupur Municipality.

Family and relatives sources said, on Monday around 8 am, his disabled mother could not find him after cooking. Later on, she told the missing of her son to locals.

Locals informed Madhupur Fire Service. Then Madhupur Fire Service informed the diving team of Tangail Fire Service.

The diving team came and searched for him for about three hours in the Bangsai River near the child's house but could not find him.

On Tuesday at about 10 am, local residents saw the child's body floating on the river, about three kilometres away from the house. Deceased family recovered the body.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a local leader of Awami League (AL) from a residential hotel in the district town on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saif Uddin, 45, a resident of Ghonapara area in the district town.

His hands and legs were tied up.

Police suspect that the incident happened any time from Sunday night to early hours of Monday at Room No. 108 of Hotel Sunmoon.

On information, police recovered the body from the hotel room at around 10 am and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Said Uddin might have been killed in the hotel room in a planned way, the party leaders alleged.

Cox's Bazar Town AL General Secretary Ujjal Kor said, "Saif Uddin was a dedicated worker of the AL from Chhatra League. He had no enemy."

Saif Uddin's two hands were tied with rope and he was found lying on a bed in the hotel room, said police.

Cox's Bazar Model PS OC Mohammad Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law-enforcers are trying to arrest the culprits involved in the killing.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from the kitchen of his residence in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akhi Begum, 22, wife of Mamun Mia, a resident of Joyenpur area adjacent to Sadullapur Telephone Office in the upazila town. She was the daughter of Abdur Razzak Mia of Satalia Village in the upazila.

The deceased's husband Mamun Mia said he along with Akhi Begum was sleeping on Sunday night. At dawn on Monday, he did not see his wife in the bed. After searching for her, the body of Akhi Begum was found hanging from the kitchen in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8 am and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sadullapur PS OC Mahbub Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: The body of a man was recovered from the Brahmaputra River in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the Brahmaputra River in Charamchhanda Mira Para Village in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, a team of Kishoreganj River Police recovered the body from the scene.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find out the identity of the deceased.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Taiyabur Mandal, 57, son of late Abdul Majid, a resident of Shibpur Dhamsunda Village under Alampur Union in the upazila. He was a van-puller by profession.

The deceased's son Selim said his father went out of the house after Magrib prayers on Saturday, but did not return.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a paddy field on Kanjangari Field of the village on Sunday morning and informed the matter to police, said Khetlal PS OC Anwar Hossain.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also found a bottle of poison from beside the body.

The OC further said Taiyabur Mandal might have committed suicide after consuming poison.

However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and an unnatural death case was filed with Khetlal Police Station in this regard, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of an agriculture officer from Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Sukanta Biswas, 25, son of Swadesh Biswas, a resident of Kalaroa Municipality. He was a sub-assistant officer of Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension.

Plant Conservation Officer of the department Ziaul Haque said Sukanta joined the agriculture office on June 27. He used to live with his family in a rented house in Kolagachi area of the upazila sadar. They do not know the reason behind the death of the officer.

According to the deceased's family, Sukanta sent his mother to the local market to buy some grocery items. When his mother returned home, she found the house locked from inside. Later on, with the help of locals they broke into the house and found him hanging.

Kalaroa PS OC Mostafizur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after legal prosecutions, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: The body of a teenage boy, who went missing on Friday afternoon, has been recovered from the Rowmari Beel in Melandaha Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Souharda, 16, son of Shahjahan, a resident of Dighalkandi area in Madarganj Upazila of the district. He recently passed SSC examination from Beltia High School.

According to the deceased's family members, Souhardo along with his four friends went to visit the Rowmari Beel on Friday. At one stage, all of them went down to take bath, though the all friends managed to swim ashore but Souhardo drowned in the water body. They informed the matter to police and fire service after being failed to rescue him.

Melandaha PS OC Delowar Hossain said being informed, a diving team from Fire Service and Civil Defence Department rushed there and started rescue operation at around 6 pm on Friday, but could not trace him at that time. Later on, the team found his body floating on water at around 2 pm on Saturday and recovered it from there.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced man from a roadside field in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Chand Chandra Roy, 54, son of late Jahindra Nath Roy, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village under Habra Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Chiranjit Chandra Roy said his father was roaming around here and there as he was mentally imbalanced.

At around 11:30 pm on Friday, Chand Chandra Roy went out of the house and had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Chand Chandra Roy lying on a field beside a road adjacent to Chowpathi Bazar in Habra Union of the upazila at around 10:30 am on Saturday and informed the deceased's family members.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.



