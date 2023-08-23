Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Closing Of Indian Stone Import For Two Months

5,000 labourers turn jobless at Nakugaon Port

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

5,000 labourers turn jobless at Nakugaon Port

5,000 labourers turn jobless at Nakugaon Port

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Aug 22: Over 5,000 day-earning labourers including women of Nakugaon Land Port (NLP) in Nalitabari Upazila of the district have turned workless due to closing of stone import-export activities with India.

According to the port sources, this activity suspension has been continuing for the last two months. The labour families are passing days in hardship.

NLP authorities said, sometimes 1-2 stone-laden trucks are coming from Bhutan. But this is not creating working-spree in the port.

In the name of repairing road, India traders stopped stone export on July 9. This suspension was for one week only. But after two months, the import-export activities have not been resumed.
The port operation suspension was informed to Bangladeshi traders by Indian traders verbally.

Port traders and labourers have been frustrated as stocks of stones in the port deport have also got finished.

Alhajj Md Azad Mia, proprietor of Sherpur Boring & Construction, said, "L/C stones of about Tk 100 crore of Bangladeshi traders have been stranded in India. Indian traders gave assurance of starting stone coming within few days. But it is not beginning yet. "

"That is why we demanded of the government to talk with the Indian government for re-starting the import-export of stones on an emergency basis," he added.

Port labourers Aynal Haq, Bibi Khatun and Nekbor Ali said, "We run our families by working at the port as labourers. We have turned workless for the last two months.

We are passing days in hardship. We demand full swing operation soon at the port."

President of Nakugaon Labourer Union Alam Mia said, one year back, coal import was suspended. Port traders and labourers were depending on stones from Bhutan and India, he added. He confirmed the hardship living of the labourers.

President of Nakugaon Import-Export Association Mostafizur Rahman Mukul said, "Our crores of Taka have got struck up due to the stop of stone import. We are counting losses."

"Yet Indian traders have given us assurance of stone coming within next one week," he added.

He further said, the government has, so far, lost revenue earning of about Tk 1.5 crore."

Deputy Director (DD) of the NLP Partha Ghosh said, in June the port revenue collection was 85 lakh and 88 thousand.

But a little amount of revenue was collected in July-August (to date) as some stones came from Bhutan, he added.

He further said, if there would not be dollar crisis and the import would continue, the government revenue would stand at about 1.5 crore while the labourers could have run their families properly.

"We are going to take rapid step about Indian stone import," the NLP DD maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Awareness meet on building construction held at Kamalganj
Man held for raping child in Naogaon
2 siblings electrocuted in Khulna
Nine people found dead in nine districts
5,000 labourers turn jobless at Nakugaon Port
Traditional boat haat vibrant in Pirojpur
Fish fry released in Nikli haor
21 get life term in murder, drug cases


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft