5,000 labourers turn jobless at Nakugaon Port NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Aug 22: Over 5,000 day-earning labourers including women of Nakugaon Land Port (NLP) in Nalitabari Upazila of the district have turned workless due to closing of stone import-export activities with India.





According to the port sources, this activity suspension has been continuing for the last two months. The labour families are passing days in hardship.





NLP authorities said, sometimes 1-2 stone-laden trucks are coming from Bhutan. But this is not creating working-spree in the port.





In the name of repairing road, India traders stopped stone export on July 9. This suspension was for one week only. But after two months, the import-export activities have not been resumed.



The port operation suspension was informed to Bangladeshi traders by Indian traders verbally.









Port traders and labourers have been frustrated as stocks of stones in the port deport have also got finished.





Alhajj Md Azad Mia, proprietor of Sherpur Boring & Construction, said, "L/C stones of about Tk 100 crore of Bangladeshi traders have been stranded in India. Indian traders gave assurance of starting stone coming within few days. But it is not beginning yet. "







"That is why we demanded of the government to talk with the Indian government for re-starting the import-export of stones on an emergency basis," he added.





Port labourers Aynal Haq, Bibi Khatun and Nekbor Ali said, "We run our families by working at the port as labourers. We have turned workless for the last two months.







We are passing days in hardship. We demand full swing operation soon at the port."





President of Nakugaon Labourer Union Alam Mia said, one year back, coal import was suspended. Port traders and labourers were depending on stones from Bhutan and India, he added. He confirmed the hardship living of the labourers.





President of Nakugaon Import-Export Association Mostafizur Rahman Mukul said, "Our crores of Taka have got struck up due to the stop of stone import. We are counting losses."





"Yet Indian traders have given us assurance of stone coming within next one week," he added.







He further said, the government has, so far, lost revenue earning of about Tk 1.5 crore."





Deputy Director (DD) of the NLP Partha Ghosh said, in June the port revenue collection was 85 lakh and 88 thousand.







But a little amount of revenue was collected in July-August (to date) as some stones came from Bhutan, he added.





He further said, if there would not be dollar crisis and the import would continue, the government revenue would stand at about 1.5 crore while the labourers could have run their families properly.





"We are going to take rapid step about Indian stone import," the NLP DD maintained.