

Traditional boat haat vibrant in Pirojpur



The weekly haat sits on Friday at Atghor- Kuriana Union under Sawrupkhati/ Nesarabad Upazila in the district, along one kilometre-long canal and road side. Boats are selling at Tk 3,000 to Tk 10, 000, on the basis of size and quality. In one season, about 2500-3000 boats are sold. The sale amount stands at Tk 80 lakh to Tk 1 crore.



Boats are also sent to different districts and upazilas of the country. Through locally-made vehicles tomtom, mini-truck and other mechanised vehicles, boats are sent to different places.

Nesarabad Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahbub Ullah Mazumder said, from the boat haat, government earns revenue. PIROJPUR, Aug 22: Small and manual boats have been selling in the district for a long time as the heritage of the southern region of the country. During the rainy season, the traditional haat becomes vibrant.The weekly haat sits on Friday at Atghor- Kuriana Union under Sawrupkhati/ Nesarabad Upazila in the district, along one kilometre-long canal and road side. Boats are selling at Tk 3,000 to Tk 10, 000, on the basis of size and quality. In one season, about 2500-3000 boats are sold. The sale amount stands at Tk 80 lakh to Tk 1 crore.Boats are also sent to different districts and upazilas of the country. Through locally-made vehicles tomtom, mini-truck and other mechanised vehicles, boats are sent to different places.Nesarabad Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahbub Ullah Mazumder said, from the boat haat, government earns revenue.