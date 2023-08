Md Afzal Hossain, MP, released the fish fry in Nikli embankment area.



KISHOREGANJ, Aug 22: Fish fry was released in Haor in Nikli Upazila of the district on Friday.Md Afzal Hossain, MP, released the fish fry in Nikli embankment area.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shakila Parveen presided over the fry release function.Nikli Upazila Chairman Ruhul Quddush Bhuiyan Jony was present as special guest at the function. At that time, dignitaries of the area were also present.