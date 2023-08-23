21 get life term in murder, drug cases





LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced eleven persons to life-term imprisonment for killing a Union Parishad member in 2019.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each; in default, they will have to suffer one more year in prison. The court also acquitted eleven other accused as charges against them were not proven.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Rahibul Islam delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The convicted are Jamal Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Md Shahjahan, Foysal Khan Joy, Md Milon Prakash, Al-Amin, Barkat, Nishan, Lokman, Sumon, and Rubel-- all were residents of Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.

On September 28, 2019, a group of armed miscreants attacked Miron and opened fire on him when he along with others were hanging out in a shop in East Aladadputr Village. The victim died on the spot.

Later on, the victim's wife, Tahmina lodged a murder case with Chandraganj Police Station (PS) on September 30 accusing some unidentified persons.

After finishing investigation, the investigating officer of the case submitted chargesheet before the court against 25 people on March 24 of 2021.

In the meantime, one Khorshed Alam, Shahadat, and Eliyas Kobra were acquitted from the case as they died.

After examining evidences and witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in presence of two convicts as the others went hiding since the case was filed, said Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Jasim Uddin.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2012.

Joypurhat Special Tribunal-5 Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The convict is Palash Hossain, 46, a resident of Uttar Gopalpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, PP of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on May 15, 2012, Palash Hossain was arrested by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with 230 bottles of phensedyl from his house.



Later on, Atapara BOP Habildar of the BGB Rafiqul Islam filed a case with Panchbibi PS under the Narcotics Control Act as the plaintiff.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Monday noon after taking the depositions of the witnesses.



SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced seven people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Dowarabazar Upazila in 2006.



Sunamganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Jhalak Rai handed down the verdict.



The condemned convicts are: Motin Mia, Nurul Haque, Anar Ali, Aftab Uddin, Siraj Ali, Mangla Mia and Helal. All of them are residents of Bajitpur Village in Dowarabazar Upazila.



According to the prosecution, the convicts attacked on one Mashuk Mia and his uncle Jamal Uddin with sharp weapons over playing carom board in Bajitpur Village in 2016, leaving the duo seriously injured. Later on, Jamal Uddin succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. Following the murder, Jamal Uddin's brother filed a case with Dowarabazar PS accusing 18 people.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Testifying the witnesses and evidences the court gave the judgement in presence of five convicts who were awarded to life-term in jail. The other two lifers Mangla and Helal are still on the run.



Besides, the court sentenced two people to one month in jail and three others to three months' jail in the verdict, said PP Golam Mostafa.



CUMILLA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2019.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Court-5 Judge Jahangir Hossain handed down the verdict.



The condemned convicts are: Joynal Abedin Molla alias Joynal Master, 42, teacher of Cox's Bazar Teknaf Burmese Government Primary School, and Mobarak Hossain, 25, of Kutubdia Upazila in Cox's Bazar.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months of rigorous imprisonment.



According to the prosecution, Detective Branch of Police in Cumilla arrested the convicts along with 15,000 yaba tablets from Sashongachha area in the city in 2019 while they were heading towards Dhaka riding by a microbus.



Later on, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS concerned.



Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the arrested persons.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Separate courts sentenced 21 people to life-term imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in four districts- Laxmipur, Joypurhat, Sunamganj and Cumilla, on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced eleven persons to life-term imprisonment for killing a Union Parishad member in 2019.The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each; in default, they will have to suffer one more year in prison. The court also acquitted eleven other accused as charges against them were not proven.Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Rahibul Islam delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.The convicted are Jamal Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Md Shahjahan, Foysal Khan Joy, Md Milon Prakash, Al-Amin, Barkat, Nishan, Lokman, Sumon, and Rubel-- all were residents of Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.According to the case statement, the victim, Khorshed Alam Miron was a member of Ward No-5 under Dattapara Union Parishad of the upazila and the president of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League Dattapara Union.On September 28, 2019, a group of armed miscreants attacked Miron and opened fire on him when he along with others were hanging out in a shop in East Aladadputr Village. The victim died on the spot.Later on, the victim's wife, Tahmina lodged a murder case with Chandraganj Police Station (PS) on September 30 accusing some unidentified persons.After finishing investigation, the investigating officer of the case submitted chargesheet before the court against 25 people on March 24 of 2021.In the meantime, one Khorshed Alam, Shahadat, and Eliyas Kobra were acquitted from the case as they died.After examining evidences and witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in presence of two convicts as the others went hiding since the case was filed, said Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Jasim Uddin.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2012.Joypurhat Special Tribunal-5 Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.The convict is Palash Hossain, 46, a resident of Uttar Gopalpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila.The court also fined him Tk 10,000.Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, PP of the court, confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, on May 15, 2012, Palash Hossain was arrested by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with 230 bottles of phensedyl from his house.Later on, Atapara BOP Habildar of the BGB Rafiqul Islam filed a case with Panchbibi PS under the Narcotics Control Act as the plaintiff.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against the accused to the court.Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Monday noon after taking the depositions of the witnesses.SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced seven people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Dowarabazar Upazila in 2006.Sunamganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Jhalak Rai handed down the verdict.The condemned convicts are: Motin Mia, Nurul Haque, Anar Ali, Aftab Uddin, Siraj Ali, Mangla Mia and Helal. All of them are residents of Bajitpur Village in Dowarabazar Upazila.According to the prosecution, the convicts attacked on one Mashuk Mia and his uncle Jamal Uddin with sharp weapons over playing carom board in Bajitpur Village in 2016, leaving the duo seriously injured. Later on, Jamal Uddin succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. Following the murder, Jamal Uddin's brother filed a case with Dowarabazar PS accusing 18 people.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Testifying the witnesses and evidences the court gave the judgement in presence of five convicts who were awarded to life-term in jail. The other two lifers Mangla and Helal are still on the run.Besides, the court sentenced two people to one month in jail and three others to three months' jail in the verdict, said PP Golam Mostafa.CUMILLA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2019.Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Court-5 Judge Jahangir Hossain handed down the verdict.The condemned convicts are: Joynal Abedin Molla alias Joynal Master, 42, teacher of Cox's Bazar Teknaf Burmese Government Primary School, and Mobarak Hossain, 25, of Kutubdia Upazila in Cox's Bazar.The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months of rigorous imprisonment.According to the prosecution, Detective Branch of Police in Cumilla arrested the convicts along with 15,000 yaba tablets from Sashongachha area in the city in 2019 while they were heading towards Dhaka riding by a microbus.Later on, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS concerned.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the arrested persons.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.