Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:16 AM
Third tea auction centre to be opened in Panchagarh Sept 2

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Aug 22: An exchange of views with stakeholders  relating to the tea industry was held in the district on Tuesday.
The meeting was organized by the district administration in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office. It was presided over by DC Md Zahurul Islam.
DC said, the country's third tea auction centre is going to be inaugurated in Panchagarh on September 2. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will open the auction centre.
Tea cultivation started in Panchagarh with the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
DC further said, the tea cultivation has been expanded in several other districts of the northern region; Panchagarh is the second tea region of the country in terms of production; in the last year, one crore 77 lakh 79 thousand kilogram of tea was produced in the district. The market value of the tea is Tk 260 crore.
Country's19 per cent of the total tea is produced in Panchagarh. The opening ceremony of the new auction centre will be colourful. For this, several sub-committees were formed at the meeting.
Among others, Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Hannan Sheikh, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Anwar Sadat Samrat, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam, Small Tea Garden Owners and Traders Association of Bangladesh President Amirul Haque Khokon, District AL Vice-President Abu Toybur Rahman, and Panchagarh Press Club GD Jamil Chowdhury Dollar spoke.


