

River erosion hits 300 families in Madaripur



Local people complained, unplanned and illegal extraction of sand is responsible for the erosion. These families are facing the erosion in Charghunsi area at Shirkhara Union in Sadar Upazila.



Dwellers are passing day and night in panic.

The erosion fear is prevailing among about 1000 families in the locality. Many families became victims of erosion in the last few years. Most of them shifted their houses three times. Now they have no place to shift their houses again. If their houses are eroded, they will have to stay on the street.



Charghunsi Government Primary School is now at threat. People demanded building a permanent dam to the prevent erosion. They also demanded stopping sand lifting from the river.



A local man, Yunus Munshi alleged, the river has been eroding this area for the last seven/eight years. "We have moved our houses three times due to the erosion. Our crops were damaged. The river is still continuing to erode. We have no other place to go. If measures are taken to prevent erosion, houses of many families will be saved."



Locals said, "Sand is extracted by dredgers. That is why, the erosion has increased. It should be stopped immediately. We have been living here for 10 years."



Despite complaining to the administration several times, the dredging has not been stopped, they added. They again requested for stopping the sand lifting and demanded construction of an embankment.



Chairman of Shirkhara Union Mojibur Rahman said, he has talked with persons concerned and local MP several times in this regard. The MP also visited the area. "We are trying to build a permanent dam to prevent erosion," he added.



Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board-Madaripur Sanaul Quader Khan said, "We will visit the spot. Besides, there is a plan to build a permanent dam here. It will cost a lot of money. So we will prepare a project and send it to the department concerned. If it is approved, we can build a permanent dam. It is a matter of time. Geo bags will be dumped if emergency allocation is initially received."



Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO)-Madaripur Sadar Md Mainuddin said, "In this regard, we will take necessary measures including stopping illegal sand mining very soon."



