Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return from exile

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BANGKOK, Aug 22:  Thai lawmakers approved tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the kingdom's new prime minister on Tuesday, ending three months of political deadlock on the day former premier Thaksin Shinawatra returned from exile.
Srettha easily secured a majority across the two houses of parliament to be approved as Thailand's 30th prime minister, despite his Pheu Thai party coming second in the May election.
He sailed past the 374 votes needed for a majority of elected lower house MPs and senators appointed by the last junta, according to an AFP count of votes broadcast live on Parliament TV.
Pheu Thai's coalition of around a dozen parties commands 314 of the lower house's 500 seats.
But it has stirred controversy by welcoming former foes into the partnership, including the pro-military parties of former coup makers that ousted Pheu Thai's last prime minister.
The vote came hours after Pheu Thai founder and figurehead Thaksin returned to Thailand for the first time since 2008 and was immediately jailed.
Pheu Thai stepped in to form a government after the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP) -- which won the most seats -- saw its leader denied the prime minister spot by conservative, pro-military forces.
Srettha, the former head of Thai property giant Sansiri, on Friday vowed to tackle poverty and inequality -- and rejected corruption allegations made by an anti-graft whistleblower.
Meanwhile, former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the kingdom Tuesday after 15 years in exile and was immediately jailed, just hours before his party's candidate was elected prime minister.
The Supreme Court ordered the 74-year-old billionaire to serve eight years on old graft charges, though it is not clear how much time he will serve behind bars, as his Pheu Thai party forms the government and rumours swirl of a deal for leniency.
Thaksin, loved and loathed in almost equal measure in Thailand, landed in a private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport Tuesday morning, and was greeted by hundreds of noisy "Red Shirt" supporters waving banners and singing songs.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raisi warns against any attacks on Iran as Tehran unveils latest attack drone
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
N Korea restarts int’l flights after three years
IHC adjourns Imran's plea challenging Toshakhana verdict till Aug 24
Pakistan military rescues two children from dangling cable car
BRICS leaders meet in S Africa as bloc weighs expansion
Niger call for 3-year transition 'unacceptable': W Africa bloc
S Africa won't be bullied to take sides in global issues: Ramaphosa


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft