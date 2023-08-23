IHC adjourns Imran's plea challenging Toshakhana verdict till Aug 24





ISLAMABAD, Aug 22: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the appeal filed by former premier Imran Khan - currently incarcerated in Attock Jail - against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case till Thursday.Today, the IHC also took up the plea seeking "better class/A-Class" jail facilities for Imran while also urging that his detention in Attock Jail be declared "illegal" and for the ex-premier to be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad found the PTI chief guilty of "corrupt practices" in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict also means that he stood disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.A day ago, a report by Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqut Ullah Khan stated that the "grave concern" regarding a lack of privacy around Imran's prison cell's toilet facilities due to a CCTV camera's presence was "genuine" and point towards a violation of prison rules.Today, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri presided over the hearing.Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar, Babar Awan, Latif Khosa and Sher Afzal Marwat were among Imran's counsels who appeared in the court while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) lawyer.During the hearing, ECP lawyer Pervaiz requested more time for preparation and that the hearing be adjourned till Monday (August 28). �DAWN