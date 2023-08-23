Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

IHC adjourns Imran's plea challenging Toshakhana verdict till Aug 24

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the appeal filed by former premier Imran Khan - currently incarcerated in Attock Jail - against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case till Thursday.
Today, the IHC also took up the plea seeking "better class/A-Class" jail facilities for Imran while also urging that his detention in Attock Jail be declared "illegal" and for the ex-premier to be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.
On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad found the PTI chief guilty of "corrupt practices" in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict also means that he stood disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.
A day ago, a report by Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqut Ullah Khan stated that the "grave concern" regarding a lack of privacy around Imran's prison cell's toilet facilities due to a CCTV camera's presence was "genuine" and point towards a violation of prison rules.
Today, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri presided over the hearing.
Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar, Babar Awan, Latif Khosa and Sher Afzal Marwat were among Imran's counsels who appeared in the court while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) lawyer.
During the hearing, ECP lawyer Pervaiz requested more time for preparation and that the hearing be adjourned till Monday (August 28).    �DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raisi warns against any attacks on Iran as Tehran unveils latest attack drone
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
N Korea restarts int’l flights after three years
IHC adjourns Imran's plea challenging Toshakhana verdict till Aug 24
Pakistan military rescues two children from dangling cable car
BRICS leaders meet in S Africa as bloc weighs expansion
Niger call for 3-year transition 'unacceptable': W Africa bloc
S Africa won't be bullied to take sides in global issues: Ramaphosa


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft