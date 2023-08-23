Video
Pakistan military rescues two children from dangling cable car

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

PESHAWAR, Aug 22: Military commandos in helicopters rescued two children from a cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan on Tuesday. They were were working to save four more children and two adults.
Army commandos could be seen on local TV trying to lower themselves on ropes from the choppers toward the cable car. An expert warned the rescue was incredibly delicate because the wind created by the helicopters' blades could further weaken cables holding the car aloft.
Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue has also transfixed Pakistanis across the country who crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cell phone, while authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.    �AP



