Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

PARIS, AUG 22: Thierry Henry was on Monday named as coach of France's Under-21s and will be in charge of the team competing at next year's Olympics in Paris, said a source close to the negotiations.

The 46-year-old France striker replaces Sylvain Ripoll and returns to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant following last year's World Cup.

Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, has struggled to hit the same heights in coaching that he reached as a player.

He lasted barely three months as Monaco coach in the 2018-19 season and stepped down at MLS club Montreal Impact in February 2021 after just over a year at the helm. Henry, scorer of 51 goals in 123 games for France, has been working as a TV consultant in recent times.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
England women's World Cup winner Hartley to retire from cricket
Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Australia T20 skipper Marsh
New sprint queen Richardson's frank speaking divides opinion
Liton joins practice, Shakib returns to Dhaka
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Villa in Europe
Chelsea'a Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery


Latest News
AFC Cup Football: Mohun Bagan advance to group stage eliminating Dhaka Abahani
Online gambling app: App developer, admin among 3 arrested
Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM
BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
BNP secretary general is spokesman of Aug 21 killers: Hasan
Child drowns in C'nawabganj pond
Youth dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
BNP's black-flag processions in Dhaka on Friday, mass processions on Saturday
Man City manager Guardiola to miss two matches after back surgery
Dengue death toll rises to 493
Most Read News
Natural medicine gaining traction
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Tarique was mastermind: Quader
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
ILO’s social security standard for labours
Niko graft case hearing deferred to Sept 12
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Raushan declares herself as JaPa chairman in GM Quader's absence
Police don't make political statements: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft