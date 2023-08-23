Video
Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, 2:15 AM
England women's World Cup winner Hartley to retire from cricket

Published : Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, AUG 22: Alex Hartley, a member of the England side that won the 2017 Women's World Cup final, has said she will retire from cricket at the end of this season's domestic Hundred competition.

Hartley, 29, took 10 wickets in eight matches during England's march to the 50-over global title including 2-58 in a nine-run win over India in the final at Lord's.

That was arguably the high point of an England career that included 28 one-day internationals and four Twenty20s.

But the left-arm spinner has not played international cricket since 2019 and briefly stepped away from playing in May after admitting she had been struggling mentally", having fallen out of love with the game. Regardless of what happens to the Fire, Hartley who has forged a career as a broadcaster with BBC Radio's Test Match Special will retire from cricket this weekend.    �AFP


